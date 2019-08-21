Echo Command in Linux with Examples

Echo is a Unix/Linux command tool used for displaying lines of text or string which are passed as arguments on the command line. This is one of the basic command in linux and most commonly used in shell scripts. In this tutorial, we will look at the different options of echo command.
Basic Syntax
echo [option] [string]
1) Displaying a string on the terminal
To print text or a string on the terminal, use the syntax
echo [string]
$ echo "Welcome to Linux"
Sample Output
Welcome to Linux
2) Declare a variable and echo it value
Assume you have a variable x which is assigned the value 45 i.e.
$ x=10
You can print the value of variable x by executing the command
$ echo The value of x is $x
Sample Output
The value of x is 10
3) Remove Spaces in between text using -e and \b options
You can choose to remove spaces using the \b option in conjunction with the -e parameter.
NOTE:
The -e parameter is used for the interpretation of backslash interpreters
Let's assume you have the text string
Linux is an opensource operating system
To remove spaces between the words, run
$ echo -e "Linux \bis \ban \bopensource \boperating \bsystem"
Sample Output
Linuxisanopensourceoperatingsystem
4) Create new lines in between text using \n option
To create a new line after each word in a string use the -e operator with the \n option as shown
$ echo -e "Linux \nis \nan \nopensource \noperating \nsystem"
Sample Output
Linux is an opensource operating system
5) Create horizontal tab space in between text using \t option
If you want to create tab spaces in between words in a string use the -e operator with the \t option as shown
$ echo -e "Linux \tis \tan \topensource \toperating \tsystem"
Sample Output
Linux is an opensource operating system
5) Create vertical tab spaces using the \v option
You can decide to get a bit fancy and create vertical tab spaces using the -e operator with the \v option as shown
$ echo -e "Linux \vis \van \vopensource \voperating \vsystem"
Sample Output
Linux is an opensource operating system
6) Double vertical tab using \n and \v option simultaneously
You can double the vertical tab spacing as shown below using the \n and \v options as shown
$ echo -e "Linux \n\vis \n\van \n\vopensource \n\voperating \n\vsystem"
Sample Output
Linux is an opensource operating system
7) Print all files and folders using the * option
You can print all files and folders in your current working directory using the command
$ echo *
This has the same output as the ls command
Sample Output
To print files of a specific type run
$ echo *.file_extension
For example
$ echo *.pdf
Sample Output
8) Using the carriage return '\r' option
The 'r' option gives you the carriage return i.e. any word(s) before the \r are omitted in the output
$ echo -e "Linux \r is an opensource operating system"
Sample Output
is an opensource operating system
9) Omit echoing trailing newline
The -n option is used for omitting trailing newline. This is shown in the example below
$ echo -n "Linux is an opensource operating system"
Sample Output
Linux is an opensource operating [email protected]:/$
Conclusion
In this tutorial we learned how to use echo command in linux with few examples. Feel free to try out the command and also weigh in on your feedback. Thank you.
