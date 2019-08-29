How to List Mounted Drives on Linux

In this article, I will show you the different ways to list mounted drives on Linux. We can use mount, cat, findmnt and df commands to list mounted device any Linux distribution like Ubuntu or Centos. In Linux, mount command mounts a storage device or filesystem, below commands will display all those mounts.

1) Using cat command

From the terminal run below cat command

$ cat /proc/mounts tmpfs /run tmpfs rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,size=101468k,mode=755 0 0 /dev/xvda1 / ext4 rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered 0 0 debugfs /sys/kernel/debug debugfs rw,relatime 0 0 mqueue /dev/mqueue mqueue rw,relatime 0 0 hugetlbfs /dev/hugepages hugetlbfs rw,relatime 0 0 fusectl /sys/fs/fuse/connections fusectl rw,relatime 0 0 lxcfs /var/lib/lxcfs fuse.lxcfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,allow_other 0 0 binfmt_misc /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc binfmt_misc rw,relatime 0 0 tracefs /sys/kernel/debug/tracing tracefs rw,relatime 0 0 tmpfs /run/user/76547979 tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,size=101468k,mode=700,uid=76547979,gid=76546561 0 0

~$ cat /proc/self/mounts tmpfs /run tmpfs rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,size=101468k,mode=755 0 0 /dev/xvda1 / ext4 rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered 0 0 debugfs /sys/kernel/debug debugfs rw,relatime 0 0 mqueue /dev/mqueue mqueue rw,relatime 0 0 hugetlbfs /dev/hugepages hugetlbfs rw,relatime 0 0 fusectl /sys/fs/fuse/connections fusectl rw,relatime 0 0 lxcfs /var/lib/lxcfs fuse.lxcfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,allow_other 0 0 binfmt_misc /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc binfmt_misc rw,relatime 0 0 tracefs /sys/kernel/debug/tracing tracefs rw,relatime 0 0 tmpfs /run/user/76547979 tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,size=101468k,mode=700,uid=76547979,gid=76546561 0 0

2) Using Mount Command

Let check mount command to list mount points.

Sample Outputs

~$ mount tmpfs on /run type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,size=101468k,mode=755) /dev/xvda1 on / type ext4 (rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered) debugfs on /sys/kernel/debug type debugfs (rw,relatime) mqueue on /dev/mqueue type mqueue (rw,relatime) hugetlbfs on /dev/hugepages type hugetlbfs (rw,relatime) fusectl on /sys/fs/fuse/connections type fusectl (rw,relatime) lxcfs on /var/lib/lxcfs type fuse.lxcfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,allow_other) binfmt_misc on /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc type binfmt_misc (rw,relatime) tracefs on /sys/kernel/debug/tracing type tracefs (rw,relatime) tmpfs on /run/user/76547979 type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,size=101468k,mode=700,uid=76547979,gid=76546561)

~$ mount -l tmpfs on /run type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,size=101468k,mode=755) /dev/xvda1 on / type ext4 (rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered) [cloudimg-rootfs] systemd-1 on /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc type autofs (rw,relatime,fd=27,pgrp=1,timeout=0,minproto=5,maxproto=5,direct) debugfs on /sys/kernel/debug type debugfs (rw,relatime) mqueue on /dev/mqueue type mqueue (rw,relatime) hugetlbfs on /dev/hugepages type hugetlbfs (rw,relatime) fusectl on /sys/fs/fuse/connections type fusectl (rw,relatime) lxcfs on /var/lib/lxcfs type fuse.lxcfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,allow_other) binfmt_misc on /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc type binfmt_misc (rw,relatime) tracefs on /sys/kernel/debug/tracing type tracefs (rw,relatime) tmpfs on /run/user/76547979 type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,size=101468k,mode=700,uid=76547979,gid=76546561)

3) Using df command

We can the below df command to list mount points.

~$ df -aTh Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on sysfs sysfs 0 0 0 - /sys proc proc 0 0 0 - /proc udev devtmpfs 488M 0 488M 0% /dev devpts devpts 0 0 0 - /dev/pts tmpfs tmpfs 100M 11M 89M 11% /run /dev/xvda1 ext4 7.7G 3.1G 4.7G 40% / securityfs securityfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/security tmpfs tmpfs 496M 0 496M 0% /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs 5.0M 0 5.0M 0% /run/lock tmpfs tmpfs 496M 0 496M 0% /sys/fs/cgroup cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/systemd pstore pstore 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/pstore cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/pids cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/net_cls,net_prio cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/cpuset cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/freezer cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/hugetlb cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/blkio cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/memory cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/perf_event cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/devices systemd-1 - - - - - /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc debugfs debugfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/debug mqueue mqueue 0 0 0 - /dev/mqueue hugetlbfs hugetlbfs 0 0 0 - /dev/hugepages fusectl fusectl 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/fuse/connections lxcfs fuse.lxcfs 0 0 0 - /var/lib/lxcfs binfmt_misc binfmt_misc 0 0 0 - /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc tracefs - - - - - /sys/kernel/debug/tracing tmpfs tmpfs 100M 0 100M 0% /run/user/76547979

You can use -t followed by filesystem type (say ext3, ext4, nfs) to display respective mount points. For examples below df command display all NFS mount points.

# df -HP -t nfs

4 ) Using findmnt

Findmnt is a powerful tool with lots of options to list mounted filesystems.

$ findmnt --raw TARGET SOURCE FSTYPE OPTIONS /sys sysfs sysfs rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime /proc proc proc rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime /dev udev devtmpfs rw,nosuid,relatime,size=499356k,nr_inodes=124839,mode=755 /dev/pts devpts devpts rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,gid=5,mode=620,ptmxmode=000 /run tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,size=101468k,mode=755 / /dev/xvda1 ext4 rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered /sys/kernel/security securityfs securityfs rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev /run/lock tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,size=5120k /sys/fs/cgroup tmpfs tmpfs ro,nosuid,nodev,noexec,mode=755 /sys/fs/cgroup/systemd cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,xattr,release_agent=/lib/systemd/systemd-cgroups-agent,name=systemd /sys/fs/pstore pstore pstore rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime /sys/fs/cgroup/pids cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,pids /sys/fs/cgroup/net_cls,net_prio cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,net_cls,net_prio /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,cpu,cpuacct /sys/fs/cgroup/cpuset cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,cpuset /sys/fs/cgroup/freezer cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,freezer /sys/fs/cgroup/hugetlb cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,hugetlb /sys/fs/cgroup/blkio cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,blkio /sys/fs/cgroup/memory cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,memory /sys/fs/cgroup/perf_event cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,perf_event /sys/fs/cgroup/devices cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,devices /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc systemd-1 autofs rw,relatime,fd=27,pgrp=1,timeout=0,minproto=5,maxproto=5,direct /sys/kernel/debug debugfs debugfs rw,relatime /dev/mqueue mqueue mqueue rw,relatime /dev/hugepages hugetlbfs hugetlbfs rw,relatime /sys/fs/fuse/connections fusectl fusectl rw,relatime /var/lib/lxcfs lxcfs fuse.lxcfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,allow_other /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc binfmt_misc binfmt_misc rw,relatime /sys/kernel/debug/tracing tracefs tracefs rw,relatime /run/user/76547979 tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,size=101468k,mode=700,uid=76547979,gid=76546561

$ findmnt -t ext4 TARGET SOURCE FSTYPE OPTIONS / /dev/xvda1 ext4 rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered

$ findmnt TARGET SOURCE FSTYPE OPTIONS / /dev/xvda1 ext4 rw,relatime,discard,data=ordered ├─/sys sysfs sysfs rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime │ ├─/sys/kernel/security securityfs securityfs rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup tmpfs tmpfs ro,nosuid,nodev,noexec,mode=755 │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/systemd cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,xattr,release_agent=/lib/systemd/systemd-cgroups-agent,name=systemd │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/pids cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,pids │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/net_cls,net_prio cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,net_cls,net_prio │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,cpu,cpuacct │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/cpuset cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,cpuset │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/freezer cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,freezer │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/hugetlb cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,hugetlb │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/blkio cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,blkio │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/memory cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,memory │ │ ├─/sys/fs/cgroup/perf_event cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,perf_event │ │ └─/sys/fs/cgroup/devices cgroup cgroup rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,devices │ ├─/sys/fs/pstore pstore pstore rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime │ ├─/sys/kernel/debug debugfs debugfs rw,relatime │ │ └─/sys/kernel/debug/tracing tracefs tracefs rw,relatime │ └─/sys/fs/fuse/connections fusectl fusectl rw,relatime ├─/proc proc proc rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime │ └─/proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc systemd-1 autofs rw,relatime,fd=27,pgrp=1,timeout=0,minproto=5,maxproto=5,direct │ └─/proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc binfmt_misc binfmt_misc rw,relatime ├─/dev udev devtmpfs rw,nosuid,relatime,size=499356k,nr_inodes=124839,mode=755 │ ├─/dev/pts devpts devpts rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,gid=5,mode=620,ptmxmode=000 │ ├─/dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev │ ├─/dev/mqueue mqueue mqueue rw,relatime │ └─/dev/hugepages hugetlbfs hugetlbfs rw,relatime ├─/run tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,noexec,relatime,size=101468k,mode=755 │ ├─/run/lock tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev,noexec,relatime,size=5120k │ └─/run/user/76547979 tmpfs tmpfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,size=101468k,mode=700,uid=76547979,gid=76546561 └─/var/lib/lxcfs lxcfs fuse.lxcfs rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,allow_other

In this article, we learned commands to list mounted drives or filesystems on Linux. Hope you enjoyed reading this article. Kindly share your thoughts.