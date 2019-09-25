How to Check Open Ports in Linux

During the troubleshooting of services running on a Linux system, checking open ports is one of the tasks any user or administrator should consider performing. If a service is expected to be running but for some reason it's not, then most likely the port associated with that service is closed and should be opened.
In this tutorial, we will demonstrate how to check open ports in a Linux from the command line.
1) Check open ports using netstat command
The netstat command is a powerful command tool that is used for checking open TCP and UDP ports alongside other attributes. To check open ports, issue the command:
$ netstat -pnltu
Sample output
Let's take a closer look at the command options:
p - Displays the Procees ID associated with a service or Program name
n - Displays the numerical number of the port running e.g 3306 for mysqld, and 22 for sshd.
l - Shows listening sockets
t - Displays TCP connections
u - Displays UDP connections
2) Check open ports using the lsof command
The lsof command is a network command tool that can also be used to check open ports in a Linux system. To display open ports, issue the command
$ lsof -i
Sample output
If you wish to display open sockets, use the
lsof command and pipe the output to grep as shown:
$ lsof -n -P | grep LISTEN
Sample output
To view all TCP connections execute :
$ lsof -i tcp
Sample output
To display all UDP connections run the command:
$ lsof -i udp
Sample output
3) Check open ports using the Nmap utility
Nmap is a free and opensource network scanning tool usually used for reconnaissance in ethical hacking for discovering open ports of remote systems. By default, Nmap does not come installed on your system. To install Nmap, issue the command
$ sudo apt install nmap (For Debian/ Ubuntu) $ sudo yum install nmap (For RedHat/ CentOS) $ sudo dnf install nmap (For Fedora) $ pacman -S nmap (ArchLinux)
To scan for open TCP ports, run the command
$ nmap -sT -O localhost
Sample output
To scan for open UDP ports, run the command:
$ nmap -sU localhost
Sample output
Wrapping up
Those are the linux commands and tools used for port scanning to check open ports in a Linux system. As always, your feedback is most welcome. If you have other ideas on how to check open ports, do get in touch with us.
Comments