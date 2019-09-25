LinOxide

How to Check Open Ports in Linux

Updated September 25, 2019LINUX HOWTO

check open ports in linux

During the troubleshooting of services running on a Linux system, checking open ports is one of the tasks any user or administrator should consider performing. If a service is expected to be running but for some reason it's not, then most likely the port associated with that service is closed and should be opened.

In this tutorial, we will demonstrate how to check open ports in a Linux from the command line.

1) Check open ports using netstat command

The netstat command is a powerful command tool that is used for checking open TCP and UDP ports alongside other attributes. To check open ports, issue the command:

$ netstat -pnltu

Sample output

check open ports - netstat command

Let's take a closer look at the command options:

p - Displays the Procees ID associated with a service or Program name

n - Displays the numerical number of the port running e.g 3306 for mysqld,  and 22 for sshd.

l -  Shows listening sockets

t - Displays TCP connections

u - Displays UDP connections

2) Check open ports using the lsof command

The lsof command is a network command tool that can also be used to check open ports in a Linux system. To display open ports, issue the command

$ lsof -i

Sample output

check open ports - lsof -i command

If you wish to display open sockets, use the lsof command and pipe the output to grep as shown:

$ lsof -n -P | grep LISTEN

Sample output

display open sockets

To view all TCP connections execute :

$ lsof -i tcp

Sample output

list tcp connections

To display all UDP  connections run the command:

$ lsof -i udp

Sample output

list udp connections

3) Check open ports using the Nmap utility

Nmap is a free and opensource network scanning tool usually used for reconnaissance in ethical hacking for discovering open ports of remote systems. By default, Nmap does not come installed on your system. To install Nmap, issue the command

$ sudo apt install nmap  (For Debian/ Ubuntu)

$ sudo yum install nmap (For RedHat/ CentOS)

$ sudo dnf install nmap (For Fedora)

$ pacman -S nmap (ArchLinux)

To scan for open TCP ports, run the command

$ nmap -sT -O localhost

Sample output

nmap scan open ports

To scan for open UDP ports, run the command:

$ nmap -sU localhost

Sample output

nmap scan udp ports

Wrapping up

Those are the linux commands and tools used for port scanning to check open ports in a Linux system. As always, your feedback is most welcome. If you have other ideas on how to check open ports, do get in touch with us.

Winnie Ondara 11:35 am

About Winnie Ondara

I’m Winnie, a passionate Linux administrator and an open source enthusiast. I enjoy keeping myself up to date with the latest in the Linux world and trying out the latest tools, features and services in the FOSS community.

Author's All Posts
