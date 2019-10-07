How to Install Pip on CentOS 8

In this tutorial, we will install Python pip on CentOS 8 using the yum package manager and cover the basics of how to install and manage Python packages with pip. In the CentOS 8 repository AppStream, there are both pip versions for Python 2 as well as Python 3 interpreter. pip command is now run with pip2 or pip3 command respectively.

What is PIP?

pip is the standard package (module) manager for Python. It allows you to install and manage additional packages that are not part of the Python standard library. Modules are Python code libraries you can include and use in your projects. pip has been included with the Python installer since versions 3.4 for Python 3 and 2.7.9 for Python 2, and it’s used by many Python projects, which makes it an essential tool for every Python programmer.

Installing pip

In CentOS 8 you can install packages either with dnf or yum command. We can install pip2 or pip3 package depending on what python version we use, or we could also install both packages as well, without any problem.

Installing python2-pip

First, we update the system:

$ sudo yum update

We will install both python2-pip and python3-pip packages.

First, we install python2-pip:

$ sudo yum -y install python2-pip Last metadata expiration check: 2:12:46 ago on Tue 01 Oct 2019 01:19:15 PM UTC. Dependencies resolved. =============================================================================== Package Arch Version Repository Size =============================================================================== Installing: python2-pip noarch 9.0.3-13.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba AppStream 2.0 M Installing dependencies: python2 x86_64 2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba AppStream 107 k python2-libs x86_64 2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba AppStream 6.0 M python2-setuptools noarch 39.0.1-11.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba AppStream 643 k Enabling module streams: python27 2.7 Transaction Summary =============================================================================== Install 4 Packages Total download size: 8.7 M Installed size: 36 M Downloading Packages: (1/4): python2-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017 70 kB/s | 107 kB 00:01 (2/4): python2-setuptools-39.0.1-11.module_el8 689 kB/s | 643 kB 00:00 (3/4): python2-pip-9.0.3-13.module_el8.0.0+32+ 777 kB/s | 2.0 MB 00:02 (4/4): python2-libs-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+3 1.4 MB/s | 6.0 MB 00:04 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2.0 MB/s | 8.7 MB 00:04 Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : python2-libs-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x 1/4 Installing : python2-pip-9.0.3-13.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.noa 2/4 Installing : python2-setuptools-39.0.1-11.module_el8.0.0+32+017b 3/4 Installing : python2-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x86_64 4/4 Running scriptlet: python2-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x86_64 4/4 Verifying : python2-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x86_64 1/4 Verifying : python2-libs-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x 2/4 Verifying : python2-pip-9.0.3-13.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.noa 3/4 Verifying : python2-setuptools-39.0.1-11.module_el8.0.0+32+017b 4/4 Installed: python2-pip-9.0.3-13.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.noarch python2-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x86_64 python2-libs-2.7.15-22.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.x86_64 python2-setuptools-39.0.1-11.module_el8.0.0+32+017b2cba.noarch Complete!

Installing python3-pip

We install python3-pip package the same way:

$ sudo yum -y install python3-pip CentOS-8 - AppStream 3.3 kB/s | 4.3 kB 00:01 CentOS-8 - Base 1.7 kB/s | 3.8 kB 00:02 CentOS-8 - Extras 1.4 kB/s | 1.5 kB 00:01 Docker CE Stable - x86_64 3.1 kB/s | 3.5 kB 00:01 Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 8 - x86_64 17 kB/s | 32 kB 00:01 Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 8 - x86_64 464 kB/s | 1.8 MB 00:04 Dependencies resolved. =============================================================================== Package Arch Version Repository Size =============================================================================== Installing: python3-pip noarch 9.0.3-13.el8 AppStream 18 k Installing dependencies: python36 x86_64 3.6.8-2.module_el8.0.0+33+0a10c0e1 AppStream 19 k python3-setuptools noarch 39.2.0-4.el8 BaseOS 162 k Enabling module streams: python36 3.6 Transaction Summary =============================================================================== Install 3 Packages Total download size: 200 k Installed size: 466 k Downloading Packages: (1/3): python3-pip-9.0.3-13.el8.noarch.rpm 15 kB/s | 18 kB 00:01 (2/3): python36-3.6.8-2.module_el8.0.0+33+0a10 14 kB/s | 19 kB 00:01 (3/3): python3-setuptools-39.2.0-4.el8.noarch. 97 kB/s | 162 kB 00:01 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 70 kB/s | 200 kB 00:02 Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : python3-setuptools-39.2.0-4.el8.noarch 1/3 Installing : python36-3.6.8-2.module_el8.0.0+33+0a10c0e1.x86_64 2/3 Running scriptlet: python36-3.6.8-2.module_el8.0.0+33+0a10c0e1.x86_64 2/3 Installing : python3-pip-9.0.3-13.el8.noarch 3/3 Running scriptlet: python3-pip-9.0.3-13.el8.noarch 3/3 Verifying : python3-pip-9.0.3-13.el8.noarch 1/3 Verifying : python36-3.6.8-2.module_el8.0.0+33+0a10c0e1.x86_64 2/3 Verifying : python3-setuptools-39.2.0-4.el8.noarch 3/3 Installed: python3-pip-9.0.3-13.el8.noarch python36-3.6.8-2.module_el8.0.0+33+0a10c0e1.x86_64 python3-setuptools-39.2.0-4.el8.noarch Complete!

Next, we should verify the package installation went well.

Confirming the installation by querying the version number

We will query version info on python2-pip and python3-pip with the following commands:

$ pip2 -V pip 9.0.3 from /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages (python 2.7)

For python3-pip we type:

$ pip3 -V pip 9.0.3 from /usr/lib/python3.6/site-packages (python 3.6)

Searching for python packages

Let say we want to install some module with pip but we don't know the exact module name. We can search for the available packages using a keyword.

$ pip2 search docker

or

$ pip3 search docker docker (4.0.2) - A Python library for the Docker Engine API. docker-utils (0.1.4) - Utilities for Docker Fifty-Docker (1.1) - Docker utilities. monit-docker (0.0.32) - monit-docker docker-deployer (0.1.0) - A Fabric framework for Docker deployment based on Docker-Compose. docker-pid (0.0.3) - docker-pid: Listing process IDs in docker containers. docker-fabric (0.5.0) - Build Docker images, and run Docker containers in Fabric. morgaroth-docker (0.0.1) - Morgaroths Docker Client docker-api (0.1.3) - Docker API Client docker-wrapper (2.1.2) - Docker Wrapper for Python docker-registry (0.9.1) - Registry server for Docker docker-py (1.10.6) - Python client for Docker. docker-cloud (1.0.9) - CLI for Docker Cloud docker-dev (1.0b2) - Development tools for Docker pysecrets-docker (1.0.0) - Docker secrets to ENV docker-master (0.0.2) - An alternative to docker-compose bonobo-docker (0.6.0) - Docker extension for Bonobo colomoto-docker (7.2) - Helper script to run docker image colomoto/colomoto-docker docker-parse (0.5.6) - Parse docker-run options from a running Docker container .....

The list goes on, but we'll choose to install the docker-fabric module in the next example.

Installing modules (packages) using PIP

We can install the docker-fiber package using a simple pip command:

$ pip3 install docker-fabric Collecting docker-fabric Downloading https://files.pythonhosted.org/packages/1d/66/2c75e141373dca58ec20ccdbb2b2204a07e02f692c7fc42c83fe98e71bfd/docker-fabric-0.5.0.tar.gz Requirement already satisfied: six in /usr/lib/python3.6/site-packages (from docker-fabric) Collecting Fabric>=1.8.0 (from docker-fabric) Downloading https://files.pythonhosted.org/packages/d7/cb/47feeb00dae857f0fbd1153a61e902e54ed77ccdc578b371a514a3959a19/fabric-2.5.0-py2.py3-none-any.whl (51kB) 100% |████████████████████████████████| 61kB 1.3MB/s Collecting docker-py>=1.9.0 (from docker-fabric) Downloading https://files.pythonhosted.org/packages/23/c7/1fd6d4d620809fe2f323869d719e2dd0086c939b67021303a9ec40f5a05b/docker_py-1.10.6-py2.py3-none-any.whl (50kB) 100% |████████████████████████████████| 51kB 4.8MB/s Collecting docker-map>=0.8.0b2 (from docker-fabric) Downloading https://files.pythonhosted.org/packages/c8/31/b23be95ca29113b0af3fc3c931de5f471f3a7e07af0d4ce29d47445dcc07/docker-map-1.0.0.tar.gz (109kB) 100% |████████████████████████████████| 112kB 2.5MB/s Collecting paramiko>=2.4 (from Fabric>=1.8.0->docker-fabric) Downloading https://files.pythonhosted.org/packages/4b/80/74dace9e48b0ef923633dfb5e48798f58a168e4734bca8ecfaf839ba051a/paramiko-2.6.0-py2.py3-none-any.whl (199kB) .... Running setup.py install for docker-map ... done Running setup.py install for docker-fabric ... done Successfully installed Fabric-2.5.0 bcrypt-3.1.7 certifi-2019.9.11 chardet-3.0.4 cryptography-2.7 docker-fabric-0.5.0 docker-map-1.0.0 docker-py-1.10.6 docker-pycreds-0.4.0 invoke-1.3.0 paramiko-2.6.0 pynacl-1.3.0 requests-2.22.0 urllib3-1.25.6 websocket-client-0.56.0

List installed packages

To list installed packages we use this command:

$ pip3 list bcrypt (3.1.7) certifi (2019.9.11) cffi (1.11.5) chardet (3.0.4) configobj (5.0.6) cryptography (2.7) decorator (4.2.1) docker-fabric (0.5.0) docker-map (1.0.0) docker-py (1.10.6) docker-pycreds (0.4.0) fabric (2.5.0) gpg (1.10.0) idna (2.5) .....

To list outdated packages, we type:

$ pip2 list --outdated pip (9.0.3) - Latest: 19.2.3 [wheel] setuptools (39.0.1) - Latest: 41.2.0 [wheel]

Removing modules (packages) using PIP

The only thing left to see in this tutorial is how to remove the pip package. It is fairly simple, we type:

$ pip3 uninstall docker-fabric Uninstalling docker-fabric-0.5.0: /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/docker_fabric-0.5.0-py3.6.egg-info /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/__init__.py /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/__pycache__/__init__.cpython-36.pyc /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/__pycache__/actions.cpython-36.pyc /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/__pycache__/api.cpython-36.pyc /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/__pycache__/apiclient.cpython-36.pyc ..... /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/utils/output.py /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/utils/users.py /usr/local/lib/python3.6/site-packages/dockerfabric/yaml.py Proceed (y/n)? y

You will be presented with the file list about to be removed. When we proceed by typing y, the package will be removed.

Proceed (y/n)? y Successfully uninstalled docker-fabric-0.5.0

Conclusion

You have successfully installed pip on your CentOS 8 system and you learned how to easily install and uninstall Python modules with pip. For more information, you can check the pip user guide. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.