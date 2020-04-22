How to Install FreeOffice (Latest) on Linux

Developed by Softmaker, FreeOffice is a good alternative to Microsoft Office suite that ships with a Word processor, a presentation and a spreadsheet application. It's free for download for most popular Linux distributions with either 32-bit or 64-bit architectures.

FreeOffice can be used at absolutely no cost, not just for home users but for business users as well. It packs all the quintessential features that you would need to make your work easy and enhance user experience. With FreeOffice you can open and save documents in the Microsoft file formats DOCX, XLSX and PPTX. You can also share files directly with Microsoft Office users.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to install FreeOffice 2018 in Linux distros like Ubuntu, Mint, Debian, CentOS and RHEL.

System requirements

Before you proceed, here's a checklist of what you need:

Any Linux system which has either a 32-bit or 64-bit architecture. A regular user with sudo privileges. A stable internet connection

How to install FreeOffice on Mint/Ubuntu/Debian

To get started, head out to the download page and be sure to locate the Linux option. Click on the 'download' button and select the DEB package file that corresponds to your system's architecture. In my case, I have chosen the 64-bit Debian package since I'm running on Ubuntu 18.04 system which is a 64-bit system.

To install FreeOffice, run the DEB package that you just downloaded using the dkpg package manager using the command below

$ sudo dpkg -i softmaker-freeoffice-2018_976-01_amd64.deb

Once installed, you can search for FreeOffice apps using the applications manager.

By default, 3 applications are installed:

FreeOffice Plan maker: The equivalent of Spreadsheets in Microsoft Office. FreeOffice Presentations: The equivalent of Microsoft PowerPoint. FreeOffice TextMaker: The equivalent of Microsoft Word.

Setting up automatic updates on Debian/Ubuntu

Once you have successfully install FreeOffice on your system, you may want to configure automatic updates so that FreeOffice updates on the fly without running commands on the terminal. You can update FreeOffice from repository to set up your system to use of this repository to automatically update FreeOffice, first install FreeOffice suite and thereafter, open your terminal and invoke the following command:

$ sudo /usr/share/freeoffice2018/add_apt_repo.sh

If you are adamant and you still want to stick to the old way of updating software applications, then run the command:

$ sudo apt update

To upgrade FreeOffice to the latest version execute:

$ sudo apt upgrade

That will do for CentOS, RHEL and Fedora systems.

How to install FreeOffice on CentOS & RHEL

For RPM-based distributions such as CentOS and RHEL the process is quite simple. as before, head out to the Downloads page and this time, select the RPM package that corresponds to your system's architecture. In my case, I have selected a 64-bit rpm package:

Once you have downloaded the RPM package, proceed to install OpenOffice on your system by running the command below. This will work for CentOS, RHEL, Fedora and any RPM-based system.

$ sudo rpm -i softmaker-freeoffice-2018_976.x86_64.rpm

The output is shown below.

Setting up automatic updates on CentOS & RHEL

FreeOffice SoftMaker also ships with an RPM repository to configure your system to use this repository to perform automatic updates, run the command:

$ sudo /usr/share/freeoffice2018/add_rpm_repo.sh

From then henceforth, your Linux system will constantly be on the lookout for updates from the repository and automatically update the FreeOffice suite.

Again, if you prefer to follow the manual path, you can update FreeOffice Softmaker suite on the terminal using the command:

$ sudo dnf update

To upgrade to the latest version, simply upgrade your Linux version as shown:

$ sudo dnf upgrade

How to install FreeOffice on Fedora & SUSE

For Fedora and Open SUSE distributions, download the RPM package from the downloads page and execute the command below to install it:

$ sudo rpm -ivh softmaker-freeoffice-2018_971-01_amd64.rpm

After the installation you can once again use the application manager to search for FreeOffice applications.

Setting up automatic updates on Fedora & SUSE

For Fedora and SUSE, the RPM repository to configure your system to automatically update FreeOffice on Fedora and SUSE, run the command

$ sudo /usr/share/freeoffice2018/add_rpm_repo.sh

To manually update FreeOffice suite on Fedora run the command:

sudo dnf update

To upgrade it to the latest version execute:

sudo dnf upgrade

For Open SUSE, update FreeOffice by running:

sudo zypper update

To upgrade FreeOffice to the latest version by running:

sudo zypper update

How to install FreeOffice on other Linux systems

If your Linux system does not fall into either the Debian family which supports DEB packages or the Hat family which supports RPM packages, download the tarball file that corresponds to your system's architecture.

In this section, we are using the Arch Linux system to walk you through.

Extract the tarball file as shown

$ sudo tar -xvf softmaker-free0ffice-976-amd64.tgz

Finally, run the installfreeoffice installation script as shown:

$ sudo ./installfreeoffice

When prompted, type 'y' for yes and answer a few questions.

The installation will proceed thereafter as shown

And that's all there is to installing FreeOffice. You can now launch any of the 3 free applications and start working away. When first launched, select your preferred theme by double-clicking on your preferred option.

And finally, you will be ushered to the application as shown

Conclusion

If you interested in the commercial version of freeoffice know as 'SoftMaker Office' can be purchased using the icon (upper left corner). You can do a comparison of freeoffice vs softmaker office to see the features. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.