linoxide.com











Roe v. Wade is a landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion in the United States. It established the right to choose to have an abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, and established that the government cannot place undue burdens on a woman’s access to abortion.

In 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturned Roe. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution does not protect the right to abortion and that the states may regulate or ban the procedure.

